Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,198.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,198 ($14.70) and traded as low as GBX 925 ($11.35). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 958 ($11.75), with a volume of 149,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £939.41 million and a P/E ratio of -12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.14%.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.