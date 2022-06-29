NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $179.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

