NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $139.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.73.

NKE opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.54. NIKE has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

