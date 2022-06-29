NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54. NIKE has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.