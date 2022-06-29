Norbord (TSE:OSB) Shares Down 1.2%

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$56.48 and last traded at C$56.97. 484,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 276,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.66.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.
About Norbord (TSE:OSB)
Further Reading
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.