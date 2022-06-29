Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,814 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,575,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,390 shares of company stock valued at $512,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

XYL stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

