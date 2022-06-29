Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 292 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 42.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 47.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Water Works by 12.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 30.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 177.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.