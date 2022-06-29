Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.80.

NICE opened at $200.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.01. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NICE Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.