Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 374,646 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

