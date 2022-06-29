Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,318,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,651,000 after buying an additional 399,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $294,262 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.