Nordea Investment Management AB Has $608,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.48.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

