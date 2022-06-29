Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $807,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 72,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

