Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 740 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

