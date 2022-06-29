Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NHYDY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4653 dividend. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

