North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Acquires 5,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,146,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,034,529.43.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron bought 15,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

