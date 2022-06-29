NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $399.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

