Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

NECB stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth H. Thomas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,495.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $267,366 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NECB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.