Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NGC stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 829,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $100,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 287,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

