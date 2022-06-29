Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

