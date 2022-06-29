Northland Securities Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) received a $11.00 price target from equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Telos has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

