Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $136.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ NVMI opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Nova in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
