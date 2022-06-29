Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Bank of America

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NVMI opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. Nova has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after acquiring an additional 66,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Nova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 155,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

