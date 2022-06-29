Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 750.00 target price on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

NVO opened at $108.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $255.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

