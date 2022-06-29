Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuwellis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) by 223.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Nuwellis worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

