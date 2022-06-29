NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

