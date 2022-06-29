Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.43

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 842052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $699.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.47.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Obsidian Energy (OBELF)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.