Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 7.1% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.82. 404,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 594,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$17.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.66. The company has a market cap of C$915.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.14.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Stephen Loukas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.84 per share, with a total value of C$132,669.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 645,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,707,880.03.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

