Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Up 7.1%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) was up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.82. Approximately 404,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 594,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBE shares. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$17.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$915.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14.

In related news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.84 per share, with a total value of C$132,669.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 645,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,707,880.03.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

