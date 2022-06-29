Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.71.
NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $250.72 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
