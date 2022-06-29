Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.71.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $250.72 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.