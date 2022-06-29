ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.
ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
