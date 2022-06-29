ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

