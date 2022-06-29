ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.83 on Monday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.