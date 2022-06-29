ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 45.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

