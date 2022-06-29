OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $63.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of OMF opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

