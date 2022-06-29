OpenOcean Trading Up 0% This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 0% higher against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $788,189.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.29 or 0.24768542 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00087134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014990 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

