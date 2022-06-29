OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.37 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.11 ($0.07). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 45,102 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The company has a market capitalization of £25.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (LON:OPG)
