OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.37 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.11 ($0.07). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 45,102 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The company has a market capitalization of £25.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

