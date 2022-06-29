OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Up 1,780.0% in June

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 1,780.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in OptimumBank by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.