Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 1,090.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

ORKLY has been the subject of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

