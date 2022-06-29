Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.