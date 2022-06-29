Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.62. 173,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 201,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,910.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,692,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 21,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 180,013 shares of company stock worth $720,893. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

