Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Bruker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BRKR opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

