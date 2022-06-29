Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.74. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

