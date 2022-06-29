PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.27

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

