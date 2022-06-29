Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,991 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,319,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

