Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

