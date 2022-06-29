Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $333,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

