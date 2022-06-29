Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $57.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $57,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

