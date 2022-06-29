Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $63.55 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 11.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $63,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

