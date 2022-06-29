Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

