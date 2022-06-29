Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,549 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.