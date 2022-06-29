PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 235.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.